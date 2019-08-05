Rice Partnership LLC Invests $971,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after buying an additional 376,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 585,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,374,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 496,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $169,540.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

