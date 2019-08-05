Rice Partnership LLC Sells 300 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 83,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,938.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

