Rice Partnership LLC Takes $93,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,098. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.13.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

