Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,479.53 ($58.53).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,247.25 ($55.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,768.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78). Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,025 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,922.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

