River & Mercantile LLC Sells 44,087 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

River & Mercantile LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,984,000. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

