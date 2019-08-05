Rivetz Hits Market Cap of $565,843.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $565,843.00 and $65.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

