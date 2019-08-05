RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,800.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87,288 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.80. 1,153,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,736. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.31. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Redstone raised Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

