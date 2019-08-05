RNC Capital Management LLC Has $22.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 730,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,107. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.