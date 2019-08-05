RNC Capital Management LLC Has $30.38 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,224,000 after purchasing an additional 433,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 167,054 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 102,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

