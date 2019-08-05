RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $134.70. 35,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,155. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,864,805 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.