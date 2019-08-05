RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of BK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 2,400,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,382. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

