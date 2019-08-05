RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 24,854 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

