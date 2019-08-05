Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.60.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,109 shares of company stock worth $28,803,346. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $592.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,327. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $638.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

