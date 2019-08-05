Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,684,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,906,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,586 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 347,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

