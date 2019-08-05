Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.43 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,395.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 30,077.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 466,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 464,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 230,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,358. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

