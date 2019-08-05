Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.72. 32,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,262. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

