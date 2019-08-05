Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $81.11. 92,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $79.45 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

