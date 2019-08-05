Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,194 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $8.06 on Monday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

