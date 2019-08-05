Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,256 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.66. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

