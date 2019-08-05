Ronald James Assaf Sells 3,334 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Stock

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $64,046.14.

On Monday, June 10th, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $60,045.34.

Shares of KEMET stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 79,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,246. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KEMET’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

