Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 16,672 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $43,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Generac by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Generac by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,424. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.