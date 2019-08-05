Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75,308 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom accounts for about 0.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.86% of Hill-Rom worth $60,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $66,335,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,962,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 156.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,547,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 87.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,675 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $4.62 on Monday, reaching $99.30. 19,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

