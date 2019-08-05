Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $41.24 Million Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.58% of Aircastle worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,136,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 181,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aircastle alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 11,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.58. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aircastle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYR. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.