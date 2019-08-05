Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.46% of Service Co. International worth $39,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.41. 16,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,584. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,413,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,291,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,212,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

