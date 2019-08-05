Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,527 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $67,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

