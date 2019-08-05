Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $38.49 Million Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,458,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 58,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $257,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $813,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,083,151 shares of company stock valued at $223,355,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

