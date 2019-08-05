Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Buys 960 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 2.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,463,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $1,272,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,942.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup set a $202.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.59. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $207.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

