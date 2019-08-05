Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 393,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.52.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. 268,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,957. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.