Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Grows Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,121. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.53 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $248,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416 shares of company stock valued at $59,046. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.