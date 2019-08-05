Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 5.8% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $121.06. 243,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

