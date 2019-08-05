Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Purchases 2,833 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.13. 185,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

