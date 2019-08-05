Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,291,000 after buying an additional 816,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,449,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 367,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. 33,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

