Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Stock Price Up 22%

Royal Energy Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYE) rose 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter.

About Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

