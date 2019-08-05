Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.14

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 69.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 21.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 79.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

