Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut Safehold from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 103,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. Safehold has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $149,492.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 293,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,729 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

