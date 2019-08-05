Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.13

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 826171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Sanofi by 2.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sanofi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.