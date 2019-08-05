Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,575,874. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,762 shares of company stock worth $1,654,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

