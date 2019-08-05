Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 4,060 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Actiam N.V. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Microsoft by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 867,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,679,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,049.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,962. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

