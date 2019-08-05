Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after buying an additional 1,553,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,781,000 after buying an additional 612,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after buying an additional 336,148 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 302,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after buying an additional 237,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,773,000 after buying an additional 215,133 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,804. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

