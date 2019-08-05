Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $15.94 on Monday, hitting $432.28. 20,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,418. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $494.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

