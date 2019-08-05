Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.59. The company had a trading volume of 133,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

