Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,498,000 after acquiring an additional 648,434 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.01. 224,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $283.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

