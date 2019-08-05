Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total transaction of $8,693,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $20,217,711. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $213.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

