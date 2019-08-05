Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $675,000 Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 38.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after acquiring an additional 595,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after acquiring an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 974.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 587,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBT traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $47.33. 241,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,926. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

