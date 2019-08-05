Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,994 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75.

