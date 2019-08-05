Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 218,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,067 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. 9,857,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.