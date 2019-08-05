Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,200 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Schneider National comprises about 7.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Schneider National worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 91,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.