Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.63.

