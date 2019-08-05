Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 487.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

