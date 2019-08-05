Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. 16,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,452. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25.

